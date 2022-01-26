Search

26 Jan 2022

Bradley Cooper says he is still ‘insecure’ about being cast in certain films

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 2:55 AM

Bradley Cooper says he realised he is still “insecure” about being cast in certain films after being asked to replace Leonardo DiCaprio.

The US actor said he had experienced a period where “the directors I admired weren’t hiring me” and had jumped at the opportunity to be part of “the group” when it came along.

Cooper, who stars in Guillermo Del Toro’s new film Nightmare Alley, made the comments while speaking to fellow US actor Mahershala Ali in Variety’s Actor on Actor series.

“Nightmare Alley was an interesting example of how insecure I am,” he said, speaking about being approached for the film.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I still am the guy that wants to be in the group’, because I had no intention of acting in anything other than what I’ve been writing.

“Leonardo DiCaprio dropped out, and Guillermo del Toro came to me.

“I still remember thinking, ‘Oh wow, the guys that don’t hire me, they want to hire me?’

“‘I’m the next guy after Leo in this cast that was already assembled. Of course I have to do it because I’ve never been allowed into that group’.

“It really was ego, it was insecurity and ego”.

Nightmare Alley follows a hustler who sets his sights on manipulating the rich and, alongside Cooper, stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

