30 Mar 2022

In pictures: Top moments from the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 1:55 AM

The 2022 Oscars red carpet has thrown up more than just sizzling fashion moments.

Dune actor Timothee Chalamet took time to pose with fans while Belfast director Sir Kenneth Branagh and The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion were pictured sharing a greeting.

Sir Kenneth and Campion are both nominated in the best directing category, with Campion having won the accolade in the same category at this year’s Bafta film awards.

Actress Rosie Perez and Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa were pictured on the red carpet.

Belfast star Jamie Dornan, his wife Amelia Warner and fellow actor Andrew Garfield shared a candid moment on the red carpet.

Benedict Cumberbatch, nominated in the leading actor category for his role in The Power Of The Dog, shares a moment with his wife, Sophie Hunter, on the red carpet.

Jessie Buckley, nominated in the actress in a supporting role category for The Lost Daughter, poses with the film’s director Maggie Gyllenhaal.

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose, nominated in the actress in a supporting role category for West Side Story is seen in the audience talking to fellow Oscar nominee Olivia Colman, who is nominated in the actress in a leading role category for The Lost Daughter.

This year’s Academy Awards, the 94th, sees the ceremony return to normal for the first time in two years.

Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog leads the pack this year with 12 nominations.

