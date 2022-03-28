Search

30 Mar 2022

Kristen Stewart leads the biggest fashion statements on the Oscars red carpet

Kristen Stewart leads the biggest fashion statements on the Oscars red carpet

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 2:55 AM

Kristen Stewart leads the pack for most controversial and statement-making red carpet attire, wearing a tuxedo-style outfit with matching black hotpants.

The 31-year-old is nominated for her role in Spencer, and is attending the Academy Awards with fiancee Dylan Meyer.

It is already rare to see women wearing trousers on the red carpet, let alone shorts – and Stewart made her outfit even more risque with a white shirt almost completely unbuttoned underneath her jacket.

While Stewart wore heels on the red carpet, she apparently changed into flats as soon as she entered the venue.

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier, Jada Pinkett Smith takes over the red carpet in a green long-sleeved gown that has it all: a ruffled skirt, ruched bodice, high neck and leg slit, making even more of an impact with her shaved head.

Billie Eilish attended the 2020 Oscars in a Chanel pantsuit, so it was surprising to see her stray from her normal trousers to wear a puffball dress by Gucci, but she kept her signature edgy style with clumpy platform boots underneath.

Wanda Sykes is on presenting duties for the night, and she walked the red carpet with wife Alex Sykes wearing a custom cream Pamella Roland suit.

Nicole Kidman stood out from the crowd in an unusual dove grey colour for her custom Armani Prive gown, a simple column dress with a statement ruffle on the midriff, and trailing bow attached to the back.

Niecy Nash proves fuchsia is always a good choice on the red carpet – and she paid homage to her wife Jessica Betts by holding a clutch emblazoned with the words Wifey for Lifey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media