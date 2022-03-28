Search

30 Mar 2022

Beyonce joined on stage by daughter Blue Ivy during opening Oscars performance

Beyonce joined on stage by daughter Blue Ivy during opening Oscars performance

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 3:55 AM

Beyonce was joined on stage during her opening performance at the 94th Academy Awards by a slightly younger back-up dancer, her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The 10-year-old took front and centre next to her award-winning mother as she sang Be Alive, for which the star is nominated for best original song.

The tune features in the biopic of Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, and stars Will Smith in the leading role.

Introduced by the Williams sisters, Beyonce wore a lime green dress and matching gloves as Blue Ivy, sporting a fun pair of sunglasses, merged with the group of dancers also wearing tennis ball green.

She knew the choreography as she moved to dance in front of her mother, who stood on a podium behind.

Her mother, singing from a tennis court in Compton and surrounded by a choir and orchestra, finished the performance with a salute.

The musician shares Blue Ivy with rapper Jay-Z, who she married in 2008.

The two also have twins Rumi and Sir.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media