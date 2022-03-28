Search

30 Mar 2022

In pictures: Rita Ora, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dazzle at Vanity Fair party

In pictures: Rita Ora, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dazzle at Vanity Fair party

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 3:55 AM

Singer Rita Ora and actor and director Taika Waititi have led the star-studded arrivals at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash.

The event, hosted by the publication in Los Angeles, boasts high profile guests in attendance each year.

Also turning heads was Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband, singer, Joe Jonas.

Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, have been dating since 2016 and they got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 at a ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

Actress Sienna Miller was photographed with actor and model Oli Green, who has previously featured in a Burberry campaign.

Also in attendance was Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren, as well as Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello.

Vanity Fair recently published its Hollywood Issue, which featured Nicole Kidman as the cover star.

