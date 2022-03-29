Search

30 Mar 2022

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne announces baby news

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne announces baby news

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 8:25 PM

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne has welcomed twin daughters with her husband, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper.

The English actress, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding films, said her “heart grew twice” after giving birth on Saturday.

Sharing a photo of her holding the new arrivals in the hospital, Byrne revealed their names to her 412,000 Instagram followers.

 

She wrote: “My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world.

“Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.”

Hefner added in a post on Twitter: “Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th.

“Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

The couple already share a 19-month-old daughter, Betsy Rose.

Byrne reportedly became engaged to Hefner in August 2015.

Actress Ellie Darcey-Alden, who played a young Lily Potter in the Harry Potter films, was among those sending their congratulations.

She wrote: “So proud of you Scarlett! Those girls are so lucky to have you.”

Byrne made her debut in the Potter series in its sixth instalment, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and reprised the role in the final two films of the series.

Her character mocked and teased Harry and his friends, and was later made a Slytherin prefect alongside Draco Malfoy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media