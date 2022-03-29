Search

30 Mar 2022

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting seventh child together

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting seventh child together

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 8:55 PM

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced they are expecting their seventh child together.

Author and yoga instructor Hilaria, 38, said on Instagram they had believed their family was “complete”, but were delighted by the “surprise” news.

She also shared a video of the moment they told the news to their other children.

Alec, who shares another daughter, 26-year-old model Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, reposted the message and video to his own account.

Hilaria wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.

“I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

The couple began a relationship in 2011 and married the next year.

The news come after Hollywood actor Alec, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media