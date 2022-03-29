Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting seventh child together

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced they are expecting their seventh child together.

Author and yoga instructor Hilaria, 38, said on Instagram they had believed their family was “complete”, but were delighted by the “surprise” news.

She also shared a video of the moment they told the news to their other children.

Alec, who shares another daughter, 26-year-old model Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, reposted the message and video to his own account.

Hilaria wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.

“I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

The couple began a relationship in 2011 and married the next year.

The news come after Hollywood actor Alec, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.