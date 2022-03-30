Search

31 Mar 2022

Zoe Kravitz decries Oscars as event ‘where we are apparently assaulting people’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 3:25 AM

Zoe Kravitz has denounced the Oscars as an event “where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now”, following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The Batman star alluded twice to the incident, in which best actor winner Smith took the stage to hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, but did not mention either by name.

The actress shared two pictures of her outfits for the 94th Academy Awards show and Vanity Fair afterparty on social media.

Captioning the first she wrote: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

In the second, she added: “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Kravitz is among many Hollywood stars to condemn Smith’s actions following the incident, with Jim Carrey saying he was “sickened” by what had happened.

Carrey told US outlet CBS the audience at the Oscars was “spineless” for applauding the actor after his win, as the comedian suggested the King Richard star should have been arrested for the assault.

Smith made a lengthy apology on social media on Monday and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, at whom Rock’s joke was aimed, also urged “healing”.

