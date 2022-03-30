Search

Host of stars urge UK Government to protect refugees in powerful film

30 Mar 2022 12:25 PM

Dame Emma Thompson, Meryl Streep and Sylvester Stallone are the among stars who have called on the UK Government to reverse a “cruel Bill” which will criminalise refugees amid the Ukrainian conflict.

The film, scripted by actor and comedian David Schneider, puts the viewer in the position of a refugee who has been forced from their home because of war destroying their country.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, David Morrissey and David Harewood join Sanjeev Bhaskar, Luke Evans and writer Benjamin Zephaniah in the film.

It illustrates how refugees could be deemed criminals under the new Nationality and Borders Bill if they made their own way to the UK seeking safety.

The Bill is currently reaching the final stages in Parliament.

Dame Emma said: “This Bill flies in the face of basic humanity.

“Every day, we are hearing the devastating stories of Ukrainian women, and children who have left their homes in pieces, their loved ones behind, they are exhausted, scared and in desperate need of safety.

“These are the experiences of refugees fleeing war and bloodshed in countries all around the world.  

“The idea that the Government, through this Bill, would seek to punish and criminalise those families, who in their struggle to find safety have travelled to the UK through the wrong route, is immoral even in the writing.  

“We have a rich history in this country of welcoming those who need sanctuary, just as we would ask of others if we would find ourselves in need. 

“We urge the Government to immediately rethink this cruel Bill.”

The Refugee Council are asking the public to email their MP to put pressure on the Government.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “We are seeing unprecedented levels of support for the plight of people in Ukraine.

“This war is happening at our doorstep and the country is united and ready to play its part in supporting refugees.

“We call on this Government to do the right thing by refugees in Ukraine and all around the world by immediately removing these most harmful elements of the Bill.”

