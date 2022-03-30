Hollywood rallies around Bruce Willis following aphasia diagnosis

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have sent messages of support to Bruce Willis after his family announced he is “stepping away” from his acting career due to health issues.

The US actor has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities.

According to the NHS, aphasia is more common in people over the age of 65.

Willis, 67, has starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Cindy Crawford and Rita Wilson were among those sharing messages of support after Willis’ family posted a statement on Wednesday.

Actress and writer Curtis said, “Grace and guts! Love to you all!” while supermodel Crawford shared a praying hands emoji.

Cheers star Kirstie Alley tweeted: “Terribly Sad news. I’m just happy Bruce has such an awesome support system. Great guy great actor great family. winning combination for.”

Actress Wilson added: “My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.”

Willis’ Deadlock co-star Matthew Marsden posted on Twitter: “I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies. This is very sad. Legend.”

Seth Green, whose credits include Austin Powers and Scooby-Doo 2, tweeted: “I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us.

“Hugs and love for the whole family – thank you for sharing him with us all.”

Disclosing the news on social media on Wednesday, Willis’ family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on Instagram read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Willis married actress Demi Moore in 1987 and had his three eldest children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The pair separated in 2000 but remained on amicable terms and Willis married actress Emma Heming in 2009.

The pair also share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The post was signed from Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Scout later posted on her Instagram story: “The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away.

“Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family!”

Willis has been nominated for multiple awards including five Golden Globes, of which he has won one, and three Primetime Emmys, of which he won two.

In 2006, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.