31 Mar 2022

Hollywood shows support for ‘awesome badass’ Bruce Willis after retirement

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 6:55 AM

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have rallied around “awesome badass” Bruce Willis and his family following the announcement he will step back from his acting career.

Director M Night Shyamalan, Breaking Bad star Dean Norris, Seth Green and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the famous faces sharing messages of support.

The US actor has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities.

According to the NHS, aphasia is more common in people over the age of 65.

Willis, 67, has starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.

Shayamalan, who directed the actor in the 2019 superhero thriller Glass, paid tribute to Willis as the “hero on that poster on my wall as a kid.”

“All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis,” he said.

“I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength.

“He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid.”

Norris, who worked with Willis on Death Wish, described him as an “awesome badass”.

Sharing a picture of the pair, he wrote: “So sorry to hear the news about Bruce Willis.

“Worked with him on Death Wish and he was a lovely awesome badass man. Prayers for him and his family. Legend.”

Actress and writer Curtis said, “Grace and guts! Love to you all!” while supermodel Cindy Crawford shared a praying hands emoji.

Cheers star Kirstie Alley tweeted: “Terribly Sad news. I’m just happy Bruce has such an awesome support system. Great guy great actor great family. winning combination.”

Actress Ruth Wilson added: “My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.”

Willis’ Deadlock co-star Matthew Marsden posted on Twitter: “I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies. This is very sad. Legend.”

Seth Green, whose credits include Austin Powers and Scooby-Doo 2, tweeted: “I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us.

“Hugs and love for the whole family – thank you for sharing him with us all.”

Disclosing the news on social media on Wednesday, Willis’ family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on Instagram read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Willis married actress Demi Moore in 1987 and had his three eldest children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The pair separated in 2000 but remained on amicable terms and Willis married actress Emma Heming in 2009.

Willis and Heming also share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

News

