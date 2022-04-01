Search

01 Apr 2022

Tom Cruise to receive special tribute at 75th Cannes film festival

Tom Cruise to receive special tribute at 75th Cannes film festival

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

Tom Cruise is due to attend the 75th annual Cannes film festival where a special tribute will be paid to his career.

The Top Gun star will join journalist Didier Allouch for an onstage conversation before an evening screening of the anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.

Hollywood A-lister Cruise has only made one previous appearance at the world-renowned festival, thirty years ago in 1992.

He attended a screening of Ron Howard’s Far and Away, the closing film of the festival, and awarded the prestigious Palme d’or to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

Exactly 30 years later, Festival de Cannes will pay him an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements, organisers said.

Top Gun: Maverick is due to hit cinemas next month on May 27.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

Cruise is known for a gamut of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire and The Last Samurai, as well as action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

In January it was announced the release of films Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 has been pushed back as a response to delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance reportedly pushed back Mission: Impossible 7 from September this year until July 14 2023.

The latest instalment in the 3.5 billion dollar franchise was originally set for release in May 2022 but was moved again to the following September amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the US caused by the Delta variant.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media