Pulp Fiction’s Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman reunite in dark comedy thriller

Hollywood stars Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman will lead the cast of new thriller The Kill Room.

Oscar award-winning actor Jackson, 73, will play a hitman’s boss while Academy award nominee Thurman, 51, will appear as an art dealer in a dark comedy about a hitman who becomes a sensation in the art world.

The announcement comes after the pair’s nostalgic Pulp Fiction reunion with actor John Travolta at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, was released in 1994 to critical acclaim and for which both were nominated for an Academy Award.

The dark comedy charts a series of incidents that intertwine the lives of two Los Angeles hitmen, a gangster’s wife, a boxer and two small-time criminals.

Director Nicol Paone, whose directing debut was on Will Ferrell and Adam Mckay’s Funny Or Die, said: “Getting to make The Kill Room, an already incredible script, with Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson, is beyond my wildest dreams.

“Every moment they’re on screen they are both enviable and eye-catching.

“I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes and I am thrilled to bring this to life.”

The Kill Room will begin production in New Jersey and New York in the spring.