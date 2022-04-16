Search

16 Apr 2022

Bam Margera settles legal dispute over dismissal from Jackass Forever film

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 5:55 AM

Jackass star Bam Margera has settled his lawsuit alleging he was illegally sacked from the franchise’s latest film.

Margera, an original cast member of the TV series and subsequent films, was dismissed from stunt movie Jackass Forever last year after reportedly breaching his contract.

The 42-year-old, who has previously battled substance abuse, was said to have failed drug tests.

A motion to dismiss the case was filed by Margera at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday but details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Margera had sought millions in damages and an injunction to stop the film’s release in the lawsuit, which was filed in August last year.

He launched legal action against Jackass studio Paramount Pictures, director Jeff Tremaine, co-star Johnny Knoxville and co-creator Spike Jonze, saying his dismissal from the project was illegal.

Margera’s lawyers claimed the subjects of the suit “accosted him and coerced him into signing a draconian ‘Wellness Agreement’” and threatened him with being cut from future films if he did not agree.

The agreement required Margera to complete multiple drug tests daily, according to the lawsuit.

It was alleged Margera was sacked after testing positive for Adderall, despite the defendants knowing he had been taking the drug for several years to treat his attention deficit disorder.

Jackass Forever was released earlier this year and one scene with Margera still remains.

News

