18 Apr 2022

Marvel offers first glimpse of Natalie Portman as the female Thor in new trailer

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Marvel has offered the first glimpse of Natalie Portman as the female Thor in a new trailer for the upcoming superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actress, 40, who played Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies in 2011 and 2013, will return to the franchise after nearly a decade to star as Mighty Thor.

In the teaser clip, she can be seen masked while wielding Thor’s magical hammer, Mjolnir, as he looks on in awe.

Chris Hemsworth, 38, will reprise his role as Thor for the fourth movie focused on the Norse God, which is due in cinemas on July 8.

The trailer opens with Thor running through a forest, as a child, adolescent and adult.

As he lays down his hammer, the superhero says: “These hands were once used for battle. Now they’re but humble tools for peace.

“I need to figure out exactly who I am.

“I want to choose my own path. Live in the moment. My superheroing days are over.”

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, the Star-Lord superhero from the Guardians of the Galaxy series, also features in the first-look clip.

A funny moment occurs between the two as Quill tells Thor: “Remember what I told you. If you ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love.”

As Quill tries to look over at his love interest Gamora, Thor stares intently at him as Quill adds: “Not me”.

The upcoming film will see Thor embark on a “journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace”, Marvel said.

However, his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman).

Together, they will embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it is too late.

