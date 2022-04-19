Search

19 Apr 2022

Report in Rust movie set safety violations ‘on track’ for publication

Report in Rust movie set safety violations ‘on track’ for publication

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

A report into possible workplace safety violations on the movie set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed is reportedly “on track” to be released on Thursday.

The report, carried out by the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED), is due to be delivered six months after the incident in Santa Fe.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie in October last year, after a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding was discharged.

“We are on track to release the report by the April 21 deadline,” Matthew Maeza, a spokesperson for the NMED, told US media outlet Deadline.

“I don’t have details about the report findings to share at this time.”

Lawyers said Baldwin had pointed the prop gun at Ms Hutchins during the set-up for the filming of a scene when it discharged, killing the cinematographer and wounding the western’s director, Joel Souza.

The actor has said he was pointing the gun at Ms Hutchins at her instruction and it fired without him pulling the trigger.

He is currently fighting a number of lawsuits stemming from the incident, including those brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Ms Hutchins’s family.

The incident also resulted in calls from politicians for increased state-sponsored firearms training.

Earlier this year, New Mexico senator Cliff Pirtle introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production personnel in the state where firearms are present to complete a safety course that is designed primarily for hunters.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media