Search

19 Apr 2022

Young star of The Northman says many of his classmates unaware he is an actor

Young star of The Northman says many of his classmates unaware he is an actor

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 7:55 AM

A young star of The Northman and The Batman says many of his friends still do not know he is an actor.

Oscar Novak, 12, said his new fame was “a little awkward” to explain to classmates but also very exciting.

The youngster attended the Los Angeles premiere of Robert Eggers’ Viking epic, starring Alexander Skarsgard, while on his Easter break from school, and was accompanied by his mother.

“My friend messaged me and asked me ‘why are you still up?’ and I said ‘I’m in America’ and he asked me why and it was very hard to explain,” he told the PA news agency.

“Still a lot of my friends don’t know I’m an actor, I think I’ve only told one of them in school and I showed him the trailer for The Northman.

“One of my friends from England, he messaged me and said ‘I saw you on a London bus’, and I thought ‘I haven’t been in London’ (but) I’m literally on the side of a London bus on The Northman advertisement.

“That was crazy. It feels amazing (but) it feels weird to get all this fame.”

As well as young Skarsgard, the actor also portrayed a young Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves 2022 reimagining of the caped crusader.

“I was in a different school at the time and everyone kept coming up to me and saying ‘are you Batman?’ it was very weird,” he told PA.

“I’m going to have to explain to everyone sooner or later… it’s a little awkward but more exciting than awkward really.

He added that he had not yet seen the film, which is rated 15 in the UK, but that his mother was allowing him as a “one-off”.

The Northman arrived in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on April 15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media