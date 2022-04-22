Search

22 Apr 2022

Searchlight Pictures suspends production on Being Mortal following complaint

Searchlight Pictures have reportedly halted production on upcoming film Being Mortal following a complaint.

The film, which was to be Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, stars Bill Murray and Seth Rogen.

It is due to be produced by Ansari along with Youree Henley.

According to a letter sent to cast and crew members and shared with US media outlets, Searchlight “immediately” investigated the complaint and decided that the production “cannot continue at this time.”

No specific individuals were named in the letter and no further details of the complaint were given.

Searchlight reportedly said it would be working with Ansari and Henley and hoped to provide further information on production at a later date.

Searchlight Pictures, which is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, has been contacted for comment.

