Search

22 Apr 2022

Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh herd sheep after freeman ceremony

Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh herd sheep after freeman ceremony

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh have received the honour of “freemen” of the town of Stratford-upon-Avon.

The award-winning actors exercised their right to herd sheep along Sheep Street after they were bestowed with the title.

The pair, who were visiting the home of the Royal Shakespeare Company, were pictured laughing with the mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Kevin Taylor, after he presented them with the award.

The certificate, which grants them honorary freedom of the town, reads: “In recognition of eminent services to the world of theatre and to the works of William Shakespeare.”

The decision to grant Dame Judi and Sir Kenneth the honour was taken at a special council meeting on February 22.

During the meeting, the mayor said Sir Kenneth first appeared with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Henry V and later starred in Love’s Labour’s Lost and Hamlet while, in 2001, The Shakespeare Institute made him an honorary doctor of literature.

He also directed and starred as Shakespeare in the film All Is True alongside Dame Judi and Sir Ian McKellen.

Dame Judi won an Oscar for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare In Love and has been awarded the freedom of York and London.

The historic origins of the honour of freeman can be traced back to the 12th and 13th century and is bestowed upon “persons of distinction” and those who have “rendered eminent services to the council’s area”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media