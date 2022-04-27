Search

27 Apr 2022

Barbie movie slated for July 2023 release

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 3:25 AM

Warner Bros’ live-action Barbie movie will be released in theatres in July of next year, the film company has announced.

The film stars Margot Robbie as the world-famous doll and will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

It is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

Sharing a picture of Robbie in a pink car, wearing a blue top and spotty headband, Warner Bros revealed the scheduled release date of July 21 2023.

The Australian actress, 31, previously said Barbie, which was launched in 1959, “comes with a lot of baggage” and “a lot of nostalgic connections”.

She told British Vogue: “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Acclaimed actress and director Gerwig, 37, has co-written the Barbie script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

She was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

