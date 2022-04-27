Search

27 Apr 2022

Megan Fox believes she ‘manifested’ fiance Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox believes she ‘manifested’ fiance Machine Gun Kelly

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 4:25 AM

Megan Fox believes she “manifested” her fiance Machine Gun Kelly and says the couple’s infamous blood-drinking ceremonies are “used for a reason”.

Speaking to fashion magazine Glamour UK, the actress discussed her relationship with the US rapper and their friendship with fellow Hollywood power-couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The couple announced their engagement in January this year with an intimate video showing Kelly, real name Colson Baker, getting down on one knee.

She told Glamour: “(Kelly) is literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.

“My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Fox said the blood-drinking, referenced in her engagement video in Instagram, was “controlled” but that Kelly was more “haphazard” about the activity.

“When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” she said.

“And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’

“(Kelly) is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘take my soul.’”

The actress has previously described herself as “unusual” and once said she “went to Hell for eternity” after taking a powerful hallucinogenic in Costa Rica with her fiance.

Together they consumed the psychoactive plant brew ayahuasca, administered by a shaman, which Fox said “bound us together” and “confirmed a lot of things” she needed to know and feel.

The couple recently appeared on the cover of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

Fox also told Glamour that her friends Kardashian and Barker were “magnetic” but said the couples did not go on “double dates”.

“They’re magnetic, so nobody’s really interacting with them too much, because they’re just stuck,” she said.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that.

“But we’re not going on picnics or road trips, we don’t have a lot of double dates. I mean, between all of us, there’s 900 kids.”

Kardashian and Barker, who are also engaged, recently revealed they had had a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas, where they were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator after this year’s Grammy awards.

Fox was previously married to 90210 star Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.

The full interview with Fox can be read in the Glamour UK April Digital Issue online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media