Justin Lin steps down as director of tenth Fast & Furious film

Justin Lin says he has made the “difficult” decision to step down as the director of the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The director said he was proud to have helped build “the most diverse franchise in movie history” and would be “forever grateful” to the film’s cast and crew.

Fast X is due for release in 2023 with returning stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster, with Charlize Theron also tipped to reprise her role.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, Lin said: “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history.

“I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

No further details on the reason for Lin’s decision were shared.

Lin has directed five Fast and Furious movies, including The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006, Fast & Furious in 2009, Fast Five in 2011 and Fast & Furious 6 in 2013.

He also helmed the franchise’s most recent instalment Fast and Furious 9, which was released in June 2021 after length delays due to the Covid pandemic.

It was recently announced that Marvel star Brie Larson will join the cast of Fast X and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has also been reported to be onboard with the project.