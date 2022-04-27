Search

27 Apr 2022

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used therapy to save ‘turbulent’ marriage

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used therapy to save ‘turbulent’ marriage

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have spoken about their decision to go to therapy after having a “turbulent” start to their marriage.

American actors Bell, 41 and Shepard, 47, married in 2013 in a low-key ceremony at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office, which Bell said cost 147 dollars.

The couple spoke candidly about their decision to go to therapy on ITV’s This Morning after experiencing difficulties early in their marriage.

Bell, who has started in comedy drama The Good Place and as the voice of Anna in Frozen, said: “I felt very inauthentic to pretend like it’s easy because it’s not, it is so hard.

“We met, we fell in love, we’re both very stubborn people, and year one and two was turbulent, and we thought we need outside opinions.

“We need a bigger toolbox – everyone’s born with a tiny toolbox – so we went to therapy and we figured out how to disagree but still love each other.”

Shepard, who has interviewed the Duke of Sussex on his podcast Armchair Expert, revealed that shortly after going to therapy as a couple for the first time, he and Bell discovered the cause of their relationship difficulties were “embarrassingly simple”.

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Shepard said: “It was embarrassingly simple, like this gentleman listened to us argue for six minutes, goes ‘OK, I know exactly what’s going on’.

“You’re an ex-dirtbag. You always think you’re in trouble. You get quiet with depression and when you’re quiet he thinks he’s in trouble and the whole thing blows up.”

The couple, who have worked together on films including Hit And Run and When In Rome, also revealed they would encourage everyone to go to therapy.

Bell added: “It’s like going to the gym – if you want to change and get a six pack, you have to do the work.

“I personally feel like I am not at all embarrassed to say I go to therapy, solo or with (Shepard).

“I almost feel like, if you’re not in therapy, that’s embarrassing.”

Despite the issues the couple have faced, Shepard revealed when they work together on set it is “harmonious”.

“When we’re shooting a movie together, or a TV show, or doing anything together professionally, we have the exact same goal, which is rare, and most couples don’t get to have the exact same goal or benefit from each other’s genius,” he said.

“So for us it’s awesome, because when we work together, I’m like, well, that’s right. She’s incredibly talented. It’s going to make this day easier.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media