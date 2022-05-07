Benedict Cumberbatch differentiates wizards from sorcerers in SNL clip

Benedict Cumberbatch becomes defensive over the difference between sorcerers and wizards in a humorous promotion for Saturday Night Live.
The actor and Marvel star is due to host the popular US comedy show on May 7 alongside musical guests Arcade Fire.
In a short promo clip for the show, Cumberbatch is told by a cast member that his superhero alter-ego is “my favourite wizard.”
“Well, technically Dr Strange is more of a sorcerer,” Cumberbatch corrects her.
“Harry Potter is a wizard and Dumble-dee-dore or whatever is a wizard as well. Dr Strange is a sorcerer.
“Wizards have little wands and robes and cast spells, lame.”
“Oh come on, you just open portals and have a magic cloak that you talk to,” the cast member responds.
Looking momentarily dejected, Cumberbatch says: “You’re right.”
He then adds with a smile: “But I also protect your reality. You’re welcome.”
“Burn,” says Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, and the pair high-five each other.
Dr Strange In the Multiverse of Madness was released in UK cinemas on May 6, and stars Cumberbatch alongside Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams.
