Dwayne Johnson: ‘DC antihero speaks more to my DNA than any prior acting role’

Dwayne Johnson says none of his prior acting roles “speak to my DNA more” than DC antihero Black Adam.
The actor shared a picture of himself on the set of the new superhero flick as production comes to a close, and promised fans that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change”.
Johnson plays Teth Adam, the protagonist of the movie, which is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! Movie, starring Zachary Levi.
“Intense week of production continues as we put the finishing touches on BLACK ADAM,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.
“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam.
“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.