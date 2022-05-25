Search

26 May 2022

Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler among lead stars at Cannes premiere of Elvis

25 May 2022 10:08 PM

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla has walked the red carpet alongside Austin Butler at the star-studded Cannes premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated Elvis biopic.

The American actress, 77, wore a brown beaded dress as she stood beside the 30-year-old actor, who plays the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ in the forthcoming movie.

They were joined by fellow stars of the film including Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’s enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker, Olivia DeJonge, who portrays Priscilla, and Alton Mason who plays Little Richard.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luhrmann, the film’s director, was also present.

The film depicts the rock and roll musician as he goes from a young boy living in Memphis, Tennessee, and delivering his first performance, to international star.

Viewers will also get a glimpse into the intense press attention he faced and see Butler perform memorable hits including Jailhouse Rock, That’s All Right Mama and Unchained Melody to raucous audiences.

The film’s premiere was also attended by global music stars Shakira and Kylie Minogue, as well as 2021 Eurovision winners Maneskin.

Earlier in the day protesters speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine took to the red carpet in the third such incident this week.

A group which included Ukrainian filmmakers behind the 2022 film Butterfly Vision held up a banner which read “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?”.

The protest was staged ahead of the film’s screening at the annual festival in the south of France.

The 75th annual festival has already hosted the star-studded premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Cruise attend for the first time in 30 years.

