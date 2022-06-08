Search

23 Jun 2022

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted to partner following case victory

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted to partner following case victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 2:55 AM

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has been promoted to partner at her law firm following her performance at the actor’s multi-million dollar US defamation trial.

Such announcements are usually reserved for the end of the fiscal year but Ms Vasquez’s “key role” in the case had convinced bosses at Brown Rudnick to give her the promotion.

The lawyer became popular on social media during the six-week trial, held at Fairfax County District Court in Virginia, and was known for her occasionally heated exchanges with defence witnesses.

Along with Benjamin Chew, Ms Vasquez was part of the legal team that scooped a victory for Mr Depp after he sued former partner Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, which was later found by jurors in the case to be defamatory.

“We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” said William Baldiga, chairman and Chief Executive of Brown Rudnick.

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year.

“But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now.

“We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Responding to the promotion, Ms Vasquez said: “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership.

“I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

Ms Vasquez joined Brown Rudnick’s Orange County office in 2018 as an associate in the Litigation & Arbitration practice.

She has more than 10 years of experience as a trial lawyer in high-stakes disputes, including defamation cases, contract disputes, business-related torts and employment-related claims.

She graduated from Southwestern Law School in 2010 and received her bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Southern California in 2006.

It comes as Mr Depp thanked his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters” in his first post on TikTok.

The 58-year-old actor shared a statement as he reached four million followers on the social media site after one day.

He is currently continuing a tour of the UK with musician Jeff Beck at venues around the country.

On Sunday evening he booked out an entire 300-seat curry house in Broad Street, Birmingham, taking pictures with staff, and operations director Mo Hussain, who said Mr Depp was “very humble” and left a “large tip”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media