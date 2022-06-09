Zendaya, Simu Lui and Andrew Garfield among guests at Time 100 gala

Marvel stars Zendaya and Simu Liu rubbed shoulders with fellow actors and other influential people at the Time 100 gala.
The annual event in New York celebrates the US magazine’s annual 100 Most influential people of the year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.