23 Jun 2022

Rebel Wilson says she has found her ‘Disney princess’ in coming out post

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 8:55 PM

Rebel Wilson has revealed she is in a relationship with a woman.

The Australian actress, 42, said she had found her “Disney princess” as she shared a selfie with her new partner on Instagram.

Her post prompted a wave of congratulations from fans and famous friends, and was liked more than 200,000 times within two hours.

She wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” before adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.

Last month, Wilson told People she had been set up with a new partner “through a friend” but refused to reveal their identity.

She said: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other.

“It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”

Wilson was previously in a relationship with businessman Jacob Busch.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2020 at a gala in Monaco but appeared to confirm their split the following February.

Earlier this year, Wilson followed in the footsteps of Graham Norton, Dame Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry by hosting the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall.

