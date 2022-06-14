Search

23 Jun 2022

Release date announced for George Ezra documentary in cinemas

15 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

A new documentary following British singer-songwriter George Ezra has been confirmed for release in UK cinemas on August 29.

The documentary follows the release of the 29-year-old’s third studio album Gold Rush Kid.

The film, titled End To End, follows a journey Ezra made in 2021, walking 1,200 miles over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of the UK mainland, John O’Groats.

Meeting musicians along the way, he discovers and reconnects with the country after months of isolation, while reflecting on his relationship to his music and live performance.

The London launch event of the documentary will include an intimate live performance by Ezra which will be broadcast out to cinemas across the country.

Speaking about the documentary, Ezra said: “I started the walk just after I’d finished the album, and we committed ourselves to three months on this adventure.

“While I was on the walk, I started receiving mixes of the new songs I had been working on, so the journey was sound-tracked by the new album and each made the other more meaningful.

“It wasn’t lost on me that this was a real life-changing moment, it really transformed my perception of the world.

“I’m so glad that audiences will be able to see it on a big screen and we can celebrate the experience.”

End To End will feature acoustic sets and tracks from Gold Rush Kid and offer an insight into Ezra’s process of bringing his third album to life.

Speaking ahead of the documentary’s release, producer Richard Yee said: “After being deprived of live music during lockdown it was a joy to bring George’s intimate performances and life affirming outlook to the screen as he trekked the length of the UK alongside two of his closest friends.

“With unique access to George throughout the journey, End To End is an entertaining, moving and uplifting film unlike any music documentary you’ve seen before.”

