23 Jun 2022

Harry Styles caught in love triangle in My Policeman teaser

Harry Styles caught in love triangle in My Policeman teaser

15 Jun 2022 7:25 PM

Amazon Prime have released the trailer for much-anticipated romantic drama My Policeman starring Harry Styles engaged in a complex love triangle set in 1950s Britain.

The film, based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name, will see chart-topping singer Styles play titular police officer Tom.

Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown, plays his wife Marion, a teacher, while David Dawson plays museum curator Patrick, with whom Tom embarks on a passionate affair.

In the trailer, Styles is analysing a painting with Dawson who asks: “How does it make you feel?”

Styles responds: “You can sense the waves, you know how strong they are. Like swimming in rough surf.”

Later, Dawson adds: “You feel they could crush you. Or take you under. You just have to let it take hold of you.”

The teaser switches from darkened scenes of the two men together to Styles sharing a passionate kiss with Corrin on their wedding day and enjoying a day out at Brighton pier together.

The Amazon Prime film is set in 1950s Britain with flashes forward to the 90s, starring Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett as older versions of the main characters.

Michael Grandage directed the film, shot in Venice and Brighton, from an adapted screenplay by Oscar winner Ron Nyswaner, who penned 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.

My Policeman will be released in UK cinemas on October 21 and globally on Prime Video on November 4.

