Search

23 Jun 2022

Amber Heard’s testimony did not ‘come across as believable’, says trial juror

Amber Heard’s testimony did not ‘come across as believable’, says trial juror

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 1:55 AM

A juror in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case says one of the reasons the verdict was made against the actress was because her testimony “didn’t come across as believable”.

Speaking to US news show Good Morning America (GMA), the anonymous juror said the Aquaman star had been given bad advice by her legal team.

Two weeks ago, a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found a 2018 article that Heard wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory.

In her first television interview to NBC Today, which aired in two parts on Tuesday and Wednesday, she said she did not blame the jury for viewing her and her former partner as “Hollywood brats” but insisted she had “no bad feelings or ill will” towards Depp.

The actor consistently denied during his own evidence the “outrageous, outlandish” claims of abuse and said he had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years”.

The 59-year-old was awarded 10.35 million US dollars (£8.2 million) in damages.

Following the trial, judge Penney Azcarate ruled that the identities of the seven jurors would remain secret for at least one year.

Speaking about Heard’s testimony, the juror told GMA: “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions.

“She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold.

“It didn’t seem natural.”

Depp by contrast, he added, “just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions”.

The juror also said there had been inconsistencies with Heard’s testimony about her use of make-up, and that the arguments over her charitable donations were “a fiasco” for the actress.

The six-week trial saw Heard challenged over why she had not yet donated her seven million dollar (£5.7 million) divorce settlement to charities as promised.

The juror said that Heard’s legal team “had sharp elbows versus being sharp”.

“They would cut people off in cross (examination) because they wanted one specific answer without context,” he said.

“They were forcing people to just answer a very narrow question… which was obvious.

“She needs better advice.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media