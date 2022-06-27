Search

27 Jun 2022

Martin Freeman: Black Panther sequel will be exceptional despite loss of star

27 Jun 2022 10:25 PM

Martin Freeman says that the upcoming Black Panther sequel will be “really exceptional”, despite the loss of its main star, Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who appears in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) as Everett Ross, said fans would not see the new direction of the film coming “in a billion years”.

Boseman, who played the character of King T’Challa in the groundbreaking original movie, died in August 2020 aged 43 of cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, has seen much debate over how the series should deal with his death.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, Freeman said: “Obviously there was a big change when Chadwick Boseman passed, that’s the main change: there’s no T’Challa any more.

“(But) I think you can expect another very good film.

“When Ryan Coogler, the director and writer, took me through what it was going to be, I was like ‘Wow’.

“I mean, it takes a direction that you think, I didn’t see that coming in a billion years. I think it’s going to be really, really exceptional.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release in November.

