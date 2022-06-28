Search

28 Jun 2022

Bond stars help celebrate young film-makers at Into Film Awards

Bond stars help celebrate young film-makers at Into Film Awards

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 6:01 PM

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Lashana Lynch, who starred as Nomi in the latest 007 film, have helped celebrate the work of young film-makers at the Into Film Awards.

The annual event, held at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square, highlighted the work of emerging talent across a series of categories including best animation, best film, teacher of the year and review of the year.

Hosted by comedian Sue Perkins, the awards were also attended by famous names such as Hollywood star Eddie Redmayne, Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and documentary-maker Stacey Dooley.

Bond producer and Into Film trustee Broccoli said: “The Into Film Awards shines a spotlight on emerging young filmmakers and helps young people understand the career opportunities the screen industry might hold for them, bringing in new talent and addressing the critical technical and craft shortage we are facing in the industry.”

This year’s winners include Greta McMillan, from Portobello High School in Edinburgh, whose film Change Direction came out top in the new changes for a better world category.

Led and directed by McMillan, who is disabled, through the use of an eye gaze communicator, the short film is described as a “quietly impassioned call-to-action in the face of climate change apathy” and features the words of 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg being read by young actors.

Also among the winners were a group of girls from Eden Girls Leadership Academy, Manchester, who won the film club of the year prize after using theirs to celebrate diversity and female empowerment.

This year’s submissions covered a wide range of topics including the impact of lockdown on mental health, climate change, bereavement, obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.

The ones to watch award, in partnership with BFI Film Academy, went to 18-year-old Eden Quine-Taylor, from Crickhowell in Wales, while Jemma Evans, from Penybont Primary School in Bridgend, Wales, was named teacher of the year.

The awards are organised by education charity Into Film and supported by the UK film industry through sponsorship and the BFI using National Lottery funding.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media