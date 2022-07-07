Search

07 Jul 2022

The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 7:55 PM

James Caan, who starred in The Godfather films, has died at the age of 82, his family have confirmed.

The American actor, who was Oscar-nominated in 1973 for his performance as Sonny Corleone – the hot-headed on-screen son of Marlon Brando’s character, died on Wednesday evening.

The 1972 classic crime saga, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, also stars Al Pacino and Diane Keaton.

A statement on Twitter said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The actor’s other notable credits include starring in psychological thriller Misery, action film Thief, sporting drama Brian’s Song and another crime hit The Gambler.

