11 Jul 2022

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say there is ‘no legitimate basis’ for Amber Heard appeal

11 Jul 2022 10:55 PM

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say there is “no legitimate basis” for an appeal by Amber Heard for a new trial in the couple’s multimillion-dollar defamation case.

Representatives said the verdict in favour of the actor was “well-supported by the overwhelming evidence (and) consistent with the law” and that the appeals “verge into the frivolous”.

It comes after Ms Heard’s lawyers demanded a retrial following claims of “improper juror service,” saying that the outcome had not been supported by the evidence presented during the six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Following a six-week jury trial, a jury of Ms Heard’s peers rendered a verdict against her in virtually all respects,” documents seen by the PA news agency state.

“Though understandably displeased with the outcome of trial, Ms Heard has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury’s decision.

“Virginia law is clear that a verdict is not to be set aside unless it is “plainly wrong or without evidence to support it”.”

It continues: “Here, the verdict was well-supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside.

“Mr Depp respectfully submits that the court should deny Ms Heard’s Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous.”

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

