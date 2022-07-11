Johnny Depp settles 2018 lawsuit brought by former location manager

Johnny Depp has settled a US lawsuit brought against him by a former location manager.

The actor was accused of assaulting Greg “Rocky” Brooks during production for the film City of Lies in 2018.

According to documents obtained by the PA news agency the case is now due to be dismissed next year, after an agreement was reached two weeks before the start of the trial.

No further details of the settlement were disclosed.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” reads the notice of settlement.

“A request for dismissal will be filed no later than 1/5/2023.”

The original lawsuit alleged that Depp had assaulted Brooks after the location manager had told him that production had wrapped for the night.

It comes following the actor’s victory in the high-profile defamation case brought against ex-wife Amber Heard last month.

Depp’s lawyers said there is “no legitimate basis” for an appeal by the Aquaman star for a new trial in the multi-million dollar case.

The actor’s representatives said the verdict in their favour was “well-supported by the overwhelming evidence (and) consistent with the law” and that the appeal “verge(s) into the frivolous”.