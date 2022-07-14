Search

14 Jul 2022

Ryan Gosling says he felt ‘seen’ donning Ken Doll’s look in the new Barbie film

Ryan Gosling says he felt 'seen' donning Ken Doll's look in the new Barbie film

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 12:45 PM

Ryan Gosling has said he felt “seen” donning the bleached blond and washed-out denim look of Ken Doll for the upcoming live-action Barbie film.

The Hollywood actor, 41, will star as the companion of the world-famous doll who will be played by Margot Robbie in the movie directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Last month, Gosling caused a stir when the first-look images of him as Ken were released showing him wearing an unbuttoned denim jacket showing off his tanned stomach underneath.

The actor also wore matching jeans with the top of his white pants showing the word “Ken” while sporting a bleached blond hairstyle.

Gosling told US outlet Variety that the first thing he thought when he saw his Ken attire was: “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life.”

The actor joked that the vibrant look made him feel represented and he hoped the role would allow the other Kens of the world to feel this way.

He said: “I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this.

“Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

Gosling has starred in a host of top-billed films including The Notebook, Drive and La La Land, which landed him an Oscar nomination for best actor.

The new Barbie film is a joint project between Warner Bros and the doll’s manufacturer Mattel.

Acclaimed actress and director Gerwig, 37, co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

She was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017’s coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

The live-action Barbie film is due to be released on July 21 2023.

