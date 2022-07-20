Search

20 Jul 2022

Brad Pitt swaps trousers for a skirt at Berlin red carpet event

Brad Pitt swaps trousers for a skirt at Berlin red carpet event

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 3:38 AM

Brad Pitt has become the latest Hollywood A-list male to ditch his trousers at a premiere event.

The award-winning actor, 58, donned a brown cardigan with a matching knee-length skirt, as he arrived to the Berlin premiere of his upcoming film Bullet Train.

He stars in the movie alongside Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Pitt is not the first actor to select the unconventional outfit choice for a German publicity event.

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac was previously pictured in skirts at the premieres of the Marvel miniseries, both in Berlin and London.

For the London event Isaac dressed in a slate grey Thom Browne set, which included a matching blazer and pleated skirt, also knee-length.

Celebrities including Harry Styles and Jared Leto have also been known to opt for more distinctive styles.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media