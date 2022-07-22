Search

22 Jul 2022

Hugh Grant and Ben Stiller among A-listers to feature at Comic-Con Day one

22 Jul 2022 8:11 AM

Hugh Grant and Ben Stiller were among the A-list celebrities to make appearances on the first day of the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

British actor Grant joined a panel for the upcoming Dungeons And Dragons movie, while Stiller was present to discuss Apple TV’s psychological thriller series Severance.

The British actor appeared in the famous Hall H, in a panel promoting the new fantasy epic alongside co-stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.

The film is set for a March 2023 release, with Grant describing it as having a “Monty Python vibe”.

Elsewhere the cast of Severance, the first season of which concluded in April, discussed the progress of the second season in Ballroom 20 at the convention.

Stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock were joined by series director Stiller for the panel.

The appearance of the Hollywood stars is the first of many anticipated arrivals over the weekend, with panels for Warner Bros, Marvel and Amazon expected to feature big names.

