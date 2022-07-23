Marvel unveils replica Infinity Gauntlet worth over £20.8 million at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios has unveiled a replica Infinity Gauntlet worth over 25 million dollars (£20.8 million).
The rare collectible debuted at the franchise’s booth on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
It comes as part of the announcement of the official Infinity Collection of Gemstones, produced by Marvel and East Continental Gems.
The collection consists of the Six Infinity Stones from the Marvel Universe and seen in both Infinity War and Endgame movies: Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul.
The six stones combined are over 150 carats and come with a total estimated value surpassing 25 million dollars .
They are on display at the world famous convention in an exclusive Infinity Gauntlet, customised to house these gems and specially crafted by Gentle Giant Ltd.
The Gauntlet was used by supervillain Thanos to erase half the population of the universe in the Marvel films.
“Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways,” said Paul Gitter, SVP of Marvel Consumer Products.
“We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand.”
“There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones and as a fourth-generation jeweler and fan, I am honored that Marvel entrusted us with the monumental task of curating the Infinity Gem Collection for our universe,” said Adam Mirzoeff, President of East Continental Gems.
