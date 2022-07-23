Search

24 Jul 2022

Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A

Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 11:19 PM

Dwayne Johnson took aim at his friend and fellow actor Kevin Hart as he answered fan questions at Comic-Con.

The actor appeared on stage surrounded by billowing smoke and crackling electricity to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam.

Johnson later took questions from fans, including a young fan who gave his name as Mason.

“Mr Rock, when you got the job as Black Adam did Kevin Hart ever get jealous?” Mason asked.

“Mason, that was a great question,” Johnson replied

“The truth is yes, Kevin Hart gets jealous of everything.

“And you know, I’m pretty good with height and you’re already taller than Kevin Hart,” he added, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd.

Johnson and Hart are known for their light-hearted relationship on and off camera, having starred in multiple films together including Central Intelligence, Jumanji, and recent animated feature DC League Of Super-Pets.

The actor was also asked who would win in a fight between DC anti-hero Black Adam and Superman.

“Depends on who’s playing Superman,” Johnson replied.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media