Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm fifth Avengers film

Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly helm the newly announced fifth Avengers movie.
The film, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was revealed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.
The studio confirmed to multiple US media outlets that Cretton will direct the film, which is slated for May 25 2025.
As part of a spate of Marvel announcements, which mapped the next Marvel “phases”, Feige announced that Phase Six would conclude with two new Avengers films.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first, with another Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release six months later on November 7 2025.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.