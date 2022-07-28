Search

28 Jul 2022

Ana de Armas seen with Marilyn Monroe’s platinum curls in trailer for Blonde

Ana de Armas seen with Marilyn Monroe’s platinum curls in trailer for Blonde

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 4:06 PM

Ana de Armas transformed into Marilyn Monroe in the trailer for the biopic Blonde.

The Cuba-born actress, who recently appeared as Paloma in the Bond film No Time To Die, sports the Hollywood star’s famous platinum curls in the two-minute teaser.

Set to Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, it shows Monroe’s glamorous life as she gets ready for a film premiere before posing for the paparazzi.

But things take a dark turn as she admits to a confidante: “I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn doesn’t exist.

“When I come out of my dressing room I am Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the camera is rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

De Armas is also seen recreating the famous movie still from the 1955 feature The Seven Year Itch in which her white dress blows up as she stands above a subway grate.

The trailer ends with the words “Watched by all, seen by none”.

Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde “boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves”.

It follows the singer and actress from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to her international stardom and high-profile romances.

Written and directed by Australian film director and screenwriter Andrew Dominik, the film also stars Adrien Brody as playwright and husband Arthur Miller, as well as Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde launches on Netflix on September 28.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media