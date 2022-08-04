Lady Gaga set to join Joaquin Phoenix in 2024 Joker sequel

Lady Gaga has confirmed she will appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to Todd Phillips’s Joker.

The Chromatica singer shared a red and black post to Instagram on Thursday which was accompanied by the film’s scheduled release date.

Joker: Folie a deux, the follow-up to the Academy Award-winning 2019 film, is due to hit cinemas on October 4 2024.

The post shows a video of Gaga and Phoenix’s shadows joining together while music from an old-fashioned gramophone is heard in the background.

Phillips, who has reunited with writer Scott Silver for the project, also shared the video, captioning it “cheek to cheek”.

In June, the director revealed that a follow-up to the 2019 film was in the works when he shared a picture of a script to Instagram as well as another with the star of the original, Joaquin Phoenix, reading it.

The title Folie A Deux is a French reference to a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

The original Warner Bros film followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

As well as Phoenix, who played the title role, the film’s cast included Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy awards, winning Oscars for best original score and best actor for Phoenix.

Phoenix also won best actor accolades at the Baftas, the Critic’s Choice Awards (CCA), Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

This news comes after it was revealed that Warner Bros has scrapped the upcoming Batgirl film months before it was due to be released in late 2022.

The DC film – with Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace – was filmed in Glasgow with production reportedly costing an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million).

Following the news, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” and wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.