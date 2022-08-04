Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley’s wife in upcoming biopic

Lashana Lynch will reportedly play the wife of Bob Marley in an upcoming film about the reggae musician’s life.
The No Time To Die star will play Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled Paramount biopic, according to US outlet Deadline.
She will join fellow British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is set to portray the singer.
King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is reported to be helming the project.
According to Deadline, Rita Marley and the Marley family have given their blessing to the casting decision.
Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36, and is well-known for hits including Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, No Woman, No Cry, and Redemption Song.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.