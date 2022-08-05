Search

05 Aug 2022

DC’s The Flash still going ahead despite ongoing Ezra Miller controversies

DC’s The Flash still going ahead despite ongoing Ezra Miller controversies

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 3:25 AM

Warner Bros’ superhero blockbuster The Flash is still going ahead amid ongoing controversies surrounding its star Ezra Miller.

Franchise boss David Zaslav said the studio was “very excited” about a spate of upcoming films including Black Adam, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and The Flash.

It comes after the surprise news that DC would be scrapping its upcoming Batgirl film, filmed entirely in Glasgow, months before it was due to be released in late 2022.

“We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2,” Zaslav said, according to Variety, during the company’s Q2 earnings call on Thursday.

“We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

Miller, who identifies as they/them, has been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past several months including being arrested twice in Hawaii on charges including second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.

The actor’s exact whereabouts are currently unknown, but they have also been accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.

The Flash, part of the DC Justice League universe, is scheduled for release in June 2023.

Following news that Batgirl was being axed by Warner Bros, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked”.


In a joint statement on Instagram the pair wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

Batgirl was due to star Hollywood A-listers Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace.

Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.

After test screenings the studio decided to shelve the production completely, and it will no longer appear in cinemas or on streaming service HBO Max, according to US outlets.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media