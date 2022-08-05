Search

05 Aug 2022

Pierce Brosnan shares wedding snap to celebrate 21 years with Keely Shaye Smith

Pierce Brosnan shares wedding snap to celebrate 21 years with Keely Shaye Smith

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

Pierce Brosnan has shared a sweet throwback photo from his wedding to wife Keely Shaye Smith to celebrate their 21st anniversary together.

The James Bond star, 69, recalled how they danced the night they were married in 2001 and “still dance the dance today” as he marked the special occasion on Friday on Instagram.

In the photo, Brosnan can be seen dressed in a tuxedo, white waistcoat and silver tie while Smith, 58, dons an elegant white gown with lace sleeves paired with a long veil.

Brosnan captioned the post: “Happy Anniversary my love Keely, we danced that night and still dance the dance today.

“I could it all again.”

The Irish-American actor shares two sons with Smith, Dylan, 25, and 21-year-old Paris.

Brosnan was previously married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris and they had one son together, Sean.

The Hollywood star also adopted Harris’ children Charlotte and Chris after he married their mother.

Cassandra died from ovarian cancer in 1991 and Charlotte died of the same disease in 2013.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media