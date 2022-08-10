Search

10 Aug 2022

Mad Men star joins A-list cast on The Morning Show

10 Aug 2022 6:45 PM

Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third series of The Morning Show.

The Hollywood actor, 51, who shot to fame following his starring role as Don Draper in Mad Men, most recently played Cyclone in the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Maverick.

He will next play corporate titan Paul Marks, who sets his sights on UBA News, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup on the hit Apple TV+ series.

The casting means that Hamm, who is Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Commercial following his role in Everyone But Jon Hamm, is joining Apple for the first time having never starred in a project for the tech giant before.

This year, The Morning Show has earned Emmy nominations for Witherspoon and Crudup alongside guest star Marcia Gay Harden following its second season, which first aired in September 2021.

The show ended with Aniston’s character Alex Levy contracting Covid-19 after visiting Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, in Italy.

Meanwhile, Crudup’s character Cory Ellison declared his love for Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, who is in a relationship with Laura Peterson, played by Julianna Margulies.

Filming for series three is due to begin this month.

Hamm’s other notable credits include playing Buddy in British blockbuster Baby Driver and Archangel Gabriel in Amazon Prime Video TV drama, Good Omens.

He is also set to lead the voice cast for the Fox animated comedy Grimsburg.

