Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at fan convention

Gary Busey has denied allegations of sexual offences that were made against him at a recent fan convention in New Jersey.

The 78-year-old actor said the claims were “all false” and that “nothing happened” during the incidents at the 2022 Monster Mania Con.

It comes after Busey was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

The charges stem from alleged offences at the annual convention at the Doubletree Hotel on August 12-14 in Cherry Hill, just across the state line from Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia, police said.

Busey, from Malibu in California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Asked on camera about the allegations by media outlet TMZ, he said: “None of that happened.

“There was my partner, a camera-lady, and me, and two girls. It took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Nothing happened, it was all false.

Asked if he had been inappropriate without his knowing, he added: “No, I was not… not inappropriate at all, and I have eyewitnesses.”

Following the incidents, police did not identify the suspect as the actor, but gave an age and hometown that matched his details.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles such as in Point Break, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.